A spokesman for the Kansas Board of Regents said the reason the group did not livestream a public meeting Wednesday was because of a lack of closed-captioning services.
Matt Keith, Regents communications director, explained to The Mercury Friday why the board handled its meeting establishing the presidential profile for Kansas State University the way it did.
“We have closed-captioners for all of our regular meetings,” Keith said. “We didn’t have closed-captioning for this special meeting, so we didn’t do the livestream.”
Federal law requires broadcasters, cable companies and satellite television services to provide closed captioning for 100% of its programming for people that are deaf or hard of hearing.
While being mindful of one law, the decision faced criticism for potentially violating another law.
The Wichita Eagle reported Wednesday that the only way to watch the Zoom meeting was to drive to the Regents office in Topeka, where the Zoom link was available for viewing. Kansas Press Association executive director Emily Bradbury said in a joint statement with the Kansas Association of Broadcasters that the board’s decision to limit access to the public meeting was “irresponsible.”
The Kansas Open Meetings Act, or KOMA, states that “meetings for the conduct of governmental affairs and the transaction of governmental business be open to the public.” Regents meetings are typically livestreamed through a YouTube link made available on the organization’s website.
Keith said the Regents members are “certainly doing our best to keep on making sure we’re providing as many options for people to attend and listen to our meetings as possible” while being in compliance with the Kansas Open Meetings Act.
Keith said Regents members have “lots of considerations” before making Zoom links to meetings public, for fear of “Zoom-bombing and things like that.” Zoom-bombing is when people follow a link to a virtual meeting with the intention of disrupting the meeting. He said the minutes from the special meeting, which lasted “maybe 10 minutes,” will be published on the Regents website “for folks to see what that conversation was.”
“We are very confident that the meeting was in compliance with KOMA requirements,” Keith said.
The 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act makes it clear that government agencies must make their websites accessible to people with disabilities. The law states that captions are required for all broadcasted video and sound transmissions, including those carried over the internet.