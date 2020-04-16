While K-State officials seek to resume on-campus classes this fall, the Kansas Board of Regents is “planning for anything” when it comes to the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
No decisions have yet been made on whether fall classes across the state will be face-to-face, said Regents president Blake Flanders during a board meeting Wednesday. Officials have floated ideas like limiting class sizes or restricting residence hall occupancy to one person per room during some early discussions.
Flanders said Kansas universities responded to the pandemic quickly, moving to cancel in-person classes and keep students from returning en masse from spring break. He said that likely prevented, or at least slowed, outbreaks in Kansas’ college towns. Most Regents institutions, including K-State, have moved to online classes for the summer.
“Our conversations have been very positive as we look to the future and really look to and plan on different scenarios, how we might conduct more traditional face-to-face classes in the fall, if that’s possible,” he said. “But certainly, we’re planning for anything that might occur between then and now, and to make sure we’re ready no matter what the situation might be.”
K-State officials announced Wednesday that they’re keeping the limits on in-person activities on campuses through at least July 31. They announced earlier this week that all summer classes will be online.
Officials said all campus events should be held remotely or be entirely canceled. Smaller, in-person meetings of 10 people or fewer that are deemed essential and cannot be moved online must implement social distancing techniques.
“As we look at the most current models for the pandemic, the peak for our region is expected to occur in late April and will tail into June or July,” said president Richard Myers. “Our intention is to do everything we can now to allow for on-campus classes and activities to resume in the fall. We want to allow the university and our communities the opportunity to make plans ahead of the summer season.”
A special university work group will establish a plan for eventual resumption of in-person activities. It will include an advisory team of virology and epidemiology experts.
“Our students, faculty and staff have responded to this challenge with amazing strength and resilience,” Myers said. “We understand the impact this pandemic is having on our families and communities; our top priority is to protect their health and safety.”