The chairman of the Kansas Board of Regents is pleased with the inclusion of $108 million for public universities including Kansas State University in Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget proposal.

Regents chairman Jon Rolph told The Mercury that K-State will benefit if the state legislature approves Gov. Kelly’s budget as presented last month. The proposed budget includes $20 million to expand student financial aid and need-based scholarships, $21 million to deflect the effects of inflation on colleges and universities, and $20 million for projects tackling deferred building maintenance on university campuses. This money would go to the regents, who would then distribute it to individual universities.