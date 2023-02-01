The chairman of the Kansas Board of Regents is pleased with the inclusion of $108 million for public universities including Kansas State University in Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget proposal.
Regents chairman Jon Rolph told The Mercury that K-State will benefit if the state legislature approves Gov. Kelly’s budget as presented last month. The proposed budget includes $20 million to expand student financial aid and need-based scholarships, $21 million to deflect the effects of inflation on colleges and universities, and $20 million for projects tackling deferred building maintenance on university campuses. This money would go to the regents, who would then distribute it to individual universities.
The $108 million in new money allotted for higher education in Kansas is about $70.5 million more than the legislature approved in 2022.
The legislature gave universities $37.5 million in new money last year with the goal of keeping tuition rates frozen.
But it was about $8.2 million less than what Kelly proposed, which led to K-State and other Regents universities seeking tuition increases of about 1% to fill funding gaps. Kelly ultimately kept the restrictions on tuitions, which met flat tuition rates for the 2022-23 academic year.
“We’re very grateful for Gov. Kelly’s budget,” Rolph said, “as it represents another strong showing of support for higher education.”
When asked for comment on the budget, K-State officials referred The Mercury to the Regents.
If passed unchanged, Rolph said the extra millions will help K-State and other Kansas higher learning institutions address workforce needs across the state by attracting and retaining more students both in and outside of Kansas.
At K-State, university officials are implementing the 105 Initiative, which focuses on economic growth across all Kansas counties. An auxiliary goal of the initiative is to increase enrollment at K-State through outreach to all Kansas counties. This dovetails with the university’s Economic Prosperity Plan, whose goal is to create 3,000 new jobs in Kansas and to attract $3 billion in new investments in the state by 2029.
Rolph said affordability is one of the keys to successfully attracting new students, and the legislature’s passage of the budget would allow schools in the state to ward off some of inflation’s effects on costs. Higher prices of supplies like food and construction materials are often reflected back in the fees enrolling students must pay as they enter a four-year university, he said.
University officials said in December that K-State’s electricity cost rose, from $160,000 per month in 2021 to $190,000 monthly for 2022. Natural gas increased in cost, from $73,000 a month in 2021 to $170,000 per month last year. The university also spends close to $3 million in bulk food annually, with rising costs noted on items like eggs, butter and potatoes.
In December, the regents approved hikes to K-State’s residence hall and dining plan rates to offset a spike in inflation. Wildcat students will pay $9,850 to live on campus in the traditional double room with a dozen weekly meals for the coming school year. That’s an increase of $370, or 3.9%, over the 2022-23 school year amount of $9,480.
Students enrolled in the 2023-24 school year at K-State will pay $14,950 for a year’s worth of housing and unlimited meals. The current price is $13,900 for the same amenities, which makes the increase next year $690. The rate changes will take effect July 1.
Part of the $20 million to expand student financial aid is proposed for scholarships, and at K-State, administrators are reviewing scholarships to offer more opportunities for out-of-state students. Rolph said the $20 million allotted for deferred maintenance projects is just as important, so students can have access to the programs they want in the best facilities possible.
“Generally, I believe that our elected representatives understand that workforce dynamics are key to state prosperity,” Rolph said. “Investment in higher education is clearly aligned with state goals right now.”
The legislative budget and finance committee is reviewing Gov. Kelly’s proposed budget. State money is only part of K-State’s overall budget, which is typically around $900 million.