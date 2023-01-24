Kansas State University soon will offer a bachelor’s degree program in criminology.
The Kansas Board of Regents approved the program last week. K-State Provost Chuck Taber proposed creating a program that will allow students to earn bachelor of science or bachelor of arts degrees in criminology.
Right now, K-State offers sociology degrees with an option for students to specialize in criminology. Taber told the Regents that a criminology degree would fit in well with the university’s current offerings, as criminology is “the largest part” of the sociology major.
“It’s an area where there’s a great deal of market demand, and increasing market demand,” Taber said. “It’s also of greater value to our students. We have a large number of students who graduate in this area, and move on to careers in criminal justice, and they would be better served in their career paths with a degree in criminology.”
Taber said there’s “rising interest” in criminal justice issues across the nation.
“I believe there’s increasing educational requirements (for law enforcement),” Taber said, adding that less than 50% of police officers working in the U.S. have bachelor’s degrees in criminal justice.
“I think that number is going to increase going forward, and that’s a good thing,” Taber said.
The other Kansas colleges and universities that have a four-year degree in criminology are Wichita State University, Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, Washburn University, Baker University, Central Christian College of Kansas, Ottawa University, Southwestern College, Bethany College, Friends University, Midwestern Nazarene University, Newman University, and Pittsburg State University.
Taber told the Regents that providing criminology programs across universities offers benefits to students through more opportunities to study those courses, in turn providing a broader base of candidates for potential employers.
“To my mind, this area of criminology is an area where we actually need more capacity,” Taber said.
Taber also asked Regents for $5,000 to advertise the new degree program. Following discussion, Regents unanimously approved the proposal.
Current sociology faculty will be cross listed in the university course catalog with the new criminology program. The program curriculum will consist of 13 core credits required. CRIM 361, or Criminal Justice Systems, is one of the required courses. CRIM 367 — Real World Criminology is also required, and will develop a student’s communication skills and professionalism, as well as include an ethical decision-making component.
The new criminology program will become available at the start of the fall 2023 semester in August.