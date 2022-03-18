In this digital rendering, the northwest side of Memorial Stadium is turned into the Tracz Family Band Hall. A gift from Brenda and Ward Morgan will help with renovations to the stadium and rename the band hall in honor of Tracz, the director of bands.
The governing body for Kansas State University approved raising the potential renovation costs for the university band hall.
On Wednesday, the Kansas Board of Regents voted in favor of an amendment to the university’s fiscal year 2023 capital improvement project. That vote included making changes to the base cost for the Tracz Family Band Hall project in West Memorial Stadium.
Regents director of facilities Chad Bristow said in a statement that supply chain issues and construction market conditions led to raising the estimated total cost of the project from $4.5 million to more than $4.9 million.
K-State announced the project in December. Manhattan couple Brenda and Ward Morgan made a gift to fund the renovation of the northwest side of Memorial Stadium to provide a designated rehearsal, storage and office space for the K-State Marching Band. Officials did not give a dollar amount for the gift.
The renovated band hall will be named after current director of bands and university professor of music Frank Tracz.
In December, Tracz told The Mercury that having all the band’s equipment, practice areas and offices in one location has been a goal of his since he came to K-State in 1993.
“I am humbled, honored, and so very proud to have this band hall named after my ‘family,’” Tracz said. “I am so very grateful to all the donors who made this possible. We play for you. Thank you.”
Construction is expected to begin this summer. The new band hall should be completed by February 2023.