Kansas State University will award a former Landon Lecture guest speaker with an honorary degree in May.
The Kansas Board of Regents gave approval to the university Wednesday to award world-renowned livestock expert Temple Grandin with an honorary degree during the spring commencement ceremonies for the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Grandin delivered the university Landon Lecture in 2016. A professor of animal science at Colorado State University, Grandin is also an autism spokeswoman, as she showed signs of autism at an early age.
Grandin self-describes her thought process as thinking in pictures. In addition to a successful teaching career, she is an accomplished livestock equipment designer and an animal welfare advocate. In 2010, Grandin was among Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” in the hero category. She is one of the authors of “Emergence: Labeled Autistic” and the author of “Thinking in Pictures: My Life with Autism,” both which inspired the 2010 HBO film “Temple Grandin” starring Claire Danes.
She is the author of several books — including the New York Times best-seller “Animals in Translation” — and gives many talks about animal welfare and the autistic brain, such as her TED talk “The world needs all kinds of minds.” She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Franklin Pierce College, a master’s degree in animal science from Arizona State University in 1975, and a doctorate in animal science from the University of Illinois in 1989.
The board also approved a request from university officials to build a new maintenance complex at the KSU Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus. Currently, Salina campus maintenance crews work out of two former military barracks constructed in the 1940s, and officials said both are in poor condition. The new maintenance complex will consist of three 4,800 square-foot buildings, with construction starting this summer at an estimated cost of $1.94 million.
Additionally, the regents approved a request for K-State to raze a cattle loafing shed and two silos in Mount Valley. The loafing shed was built in 1954 and has rotting wall posts along with corroded sheet metal. A portion of the roof is also missing due to a windstorm. The vertical silos also are deteriorating from acidic buildup due to long-term silage storage. The cost to demolish all three structures is $32,120.
K-State also received approval to renovate Eisenhower Hall on the Manhattan campus. The renovations will focus on updating 14 to 15 classrooms, replacing outdated heating and cooling systems, and upgrading audio/visual equipment. The estimated project cost is $3.5 million and is part of the university’s larger effort to update campus facilities.