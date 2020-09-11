The Kansas Board of Regents on Thursday approved a request by K-State for students from Missouri to pay the same rate as Kansas residents.
The reduction will make the full-time, undergraduate tuition equal to that of the resident rate and become effective in the fall 2021 semester. This reduced rate will be available to qualifying students pursuing any undergraduate major at K-State.
Because Missouri students are in the Midwest student exchange program, they already get a discount from the average out-of-state tuition rate. The two states also have agreements in place for students on either side to pay in-state tuition for select degree programs.
K-State President Richard Myers said the strategic enrollment management plan is to increase out-of-state students from the current 17-18% to 20% by 2025.
“Missouri is a high potential market for us,” he told the regents on Thursday.
“In terms of alumni in the United States, it’s the second largest number of alumni and friends following Kansas.
“Applications have been up from Missouri students but acceptance admits are down and it appears that, from the data, this is due to the tuition.”
Missouri represents K-State’s more than 31% of K-State’s out-of-state students.
“The financial impact on our net tuition revenue will be neutral to positive,” Myers said. “If we get just … 24 students we’ll break even.”
An additional 39 students, which is anticipated, would net the university $150,000 in additional tuition in the first year.
“We think we can afford to take this chance,” Myers said. “We think it makes sense with a state next door where we already have a big presence in terms of alumni and friends.
Qualifying students from Arkansas, California, Colorado, Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin receive tuition at a reduced rate, which is 150 percent of the in-state rate.