Kansas State University will increase residence hall rates by at least 5% and its unlimited dining plan by 4.91% for the 2023-24 academic year.
The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday approved the proposed food service and housing adjustments submitted by state higher learning institutions, including K-State, last month.
The Regents’ approval means K-State students will pay $9,850 to live on campus in the traditional double room with a dozen weekly meals for the coming school year. That’s an increase of $370, or 3.9%, over the 2022-23 school year amount of $9,480.
For comparison, the University of Kansas will raise its housing and dining fees for a similar plan by 4.8%, from $9,930 for the current school year to $10,403 for 2023-24, respectively. Meanwhile, Wichita State University’s rates will jump by 2.1%, or from $11,260 this year to $11,500 next academic year.
For a renovated or newly constructed room on campus and the all-access meal plan, the cost jumps by 5%. Students enrolled in the 2023-24 school year at K-State will pay $14,950 for a year’s worth of housing and unlimited meals. The current year’s price is $13,900 for the same amenities, marking an increase of $690.
For similar plans, the University of Kansas will raise its housing and dining fees by 4%, from $13,900 for the current school year to $14,590 for 2023-24, respectively. Meanwhile, Wichita State University’s rates will jump by 3%, from $12,810 this year to $13,190 next academic year.
K-State also will raise its unlimited dining plan from $4,900 to $5,140 next year.
K-State projects an occupancy rate of 80.7% for residence halls next school year.
The rate increases differ depending on the type of room in a specific residence hall; the increase is between 5% for traditional rooms and 14.1% for a one person by one person suite in Van Zile.
The rate changes will take effect July 1, 2023. The Regents’ agenda indicates that K-State officials sought a rate increase to offset two years of flat facility rates during spiking inflation, which “underscores the necessity of rate increases.”
“Operation costs for basic goods and services are well above the 10% year over year,” officials wrote in the agenda. “In addition, labor shortages within the dining centers and retail operations have forced Housing and Dining Services to implement pay increases and bonuses for full-time staff and student employees.”
Agenda documents show that K-State’s electricity cost rose, from $160,000 per month last year to $190,000 monthly this year. Natural gas increased in cost, from $73,000 a month last year to $170,000 per month this year. The university also spends close to $3 million in bulk food annually, with rising costs noted on food items like eggs, butter, and potatoes.
University officials wrote in the agenda that the rate increases could generate an additional $1.96 million in revenue from the Manhattan campus. For the K-State Salina campus, the approved rate increases could bring in more than $977,000 once a new 104-person residence hall is completed.