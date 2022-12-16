ksu rates increase table

This screen capture from the Kansas Board of Regents meeting agenda for Dec. 14 shows the rate increases for different residence halls on the K-State campus. The Regents approved these increases.

 Courtesy image

Kansas State University will increase residence hall rates by at least 5% and its unlimited dining plan by 4.91% for the 2023-24 academic year.

The Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday approved the proposed food service and housing adjustments submitted by state higher learning institutions, including K-State, last month.