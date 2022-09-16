Kansas State University officials received approval for the construction of a new agronomy research center and demolition of two longtime campus buildings.
The Kansas Board of Regents voted in favor of the measures during the group’s monthly board meeting Thursday. The board which oversees state universities including K-State, heard from KSU President Richard Linton regarding the new agronomy center.
The building will replace the current Farm Research Center, which is on K-State’s agronomy fields north of campus.
Linton requested approval to amend the university’s 2023 capital improvement plan, featuring several renovation or repair projects, and to accept a program statement for the proposed agronomy center. Building construction will cost about $25 million, including $2.5 million from an endowment funded via private donors and sponsored financial gifts. The project is one of two that are prioritized within the College of Agriculture’s 2030 Main Campus Facilities, Agriculture, Research and Extension Facilities Master Plan.
According to Regents agenda documents, the new ag center will become the “new public face and front door” to the university Agronomy North Farm. The ag center will combine field research workspaces and labs that will support up to 30 research teams and a variety of shared research capabilities. A fuller scope of the project includes construction of a new 8,000-square foot research equipment storage building to support farm operations, and installation of 12 new bulk grain bins for the agronomy department’s seeding operation.
The new equipment storage building will replace the current aging storage facility, which according to agenda documents lacks the clearances needed to house some larger combines, tractors and associated equipment. KSU officials anticipate the project to be completed by August 2024.
The Regents also voted in favor of razing two campus buildings — the gymnasium adjacent to the closed KSU Natatorium on the west side of campus, and the Greenhouse D Conservatory at the K-State Gardens.
KSU chief financial officer Ethan Erickson, wrote in a statement that the gymnasium classrooms are used less than 10 hours per week. Both the gymnasium and the natatorium received D and F ratings on the facilities condition index, and both have an estimated deferred maintenance backlog worth about $19 million. The total estimated demolition cost for both facilities is $3.4 million. The Regents allowed K-State to partially fund the gymnasium demolition from the state-appropriated Building Demolition Fund.
The Natatorium is set to be torn down first, with no timeframe given for that project. Gymnasium demolition is set to continue into early 2024, and Erickson wrote that art-deco features of the building will be saved and reincorporated into a future project.
Erickson estimates the operational cost savings upon tearing down both facilities will be about $300,000 annually and removing them will not impact Ahearn Field House.
The university will determine how to fill those spaces later.
The Greenhouse D Conservatory was originally built in 1907 and is currently vacant and unusable. Erickson wrote the glass panels are a public safety issue and that the building contains asbestos. The Regents approved allocating $350,000 from the Building Demolition Fund to tear the greenhouse down. Demolition is expected to be completed by March of next year.
After the greenhouse is removed, the area will be turned into a green space and eventually a new conservatory.
In other business, the Regents approved a measure to rename Butterfly Lane on campus to Wefald’s Butterfly Lane, in honor of former KSU President Jon Wefald, who named the road during his tenure. Wefald died April 16 at age 84. He was the university’s 12th president and served from 1986 to 2009, when he retired.