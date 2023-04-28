State Sen. Usha Reddi, D-Manhattan, has given notice of her resignation as a Manhattan city commissioner, effective Tuesday.
“It has been an honor to serve on the Manhattan City Commission for the past 10 years,” she said in her resignation letter. “As I move forward with serving my community in another capacity, I would like to resign officially after adjournment of our meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, so others have an opportunity to be elected for this position.”
Mayor Mark Hatesohl said the commission plans to keep Reddi’s seat vacant through the November election.
City manager Ron Fehr said administrators are developing a resolution for the commission’s May 16 meeting that would officially establish the plan.
Under this plan, the fourth-place candidate would finish Reddi’s term. Typically, voters elect three people to join the commission.
Fehr said the commission can’t pass the resolution until Reddi’s seat is vacant.
Voters first elected Reddi to the city commission in April 2013. She currently serves as mayor pro tem and served as mayor from 2016-2017.
“She’s been on the commission for 10 years, and the public has appreciated her work,” Hatesohl said. “She has offered a perspective that three white guys can’t, and I know she will continue to serve her community.”
The Riley County Democrats in January elected Reddi to replace former Sen. Tom Hawk and finish out his term, which ends after the 2024 election.
The commission later changed its rule to prevent city commissioners from holding two elected offices to prevent a similar situation from happening again. Reddi kept her seat because of a “grandfather” clause, but she repeatedly said she intended to eventually resign.