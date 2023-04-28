State Sen. Usha Reddi, D-Manhattan, has given notice of her resignation as a Manhattan city commissioner, effective Tuesday.

“It has been an honor to serve on the Manhattan City Commission for the past 10 years,” she said in her resignation letter. “As I move forward with serving my community in another capacity, I would like to resign officially after adjournment of our meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, so others have an opportunity to be elected for this position.”