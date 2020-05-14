Mayor Usha Reddi announced Thursday that she is suspending her U.S. Senate campaign to replace the retiring Pat Roberts because she wants to focus on pandemic-recovery efforts.
Reddi had put her campaign on pause in March at the beginning of the pandemic to focus on the city’s response to COVID-19.
“My attention must continue to be focused on the people, organizations, and businesses of Manhattan and our region,” she said in the Thursday announcement. “Participating in our joint response to the pandemic is the most important work of my life. COVID-19 meetings and calls will continue to demand 100% of my focus for the foreseeable future. Working together, we will beat this virus and re-make our vibrant community and economy.”
Reddi’s suspension of her campaign leaves state Sen. Barbara Bollier, D-Mission Hills, and Robert Tillman, a Wichita businessman, as the two candidates for the Democratic nomination. Bollier has led the other Democrats in fundraising and endorsements throughout the campaign.
On the other side of the ballot, former Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach, 1st Congressional District Rep. Roger Marshall, state senate president Susan Wagle, Kansas Turnpike Authority chairman Dave Lindstrom and businessman Bob Hamilton are leading candidates for the Republican nomination.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is still pushing for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to enter the race.
“There’s not been a development yet,” McConnell said in a brief interview with Politico. “But he would obviously be my first choice and he has been for months.”
The calls for Pompeo, a Republican, to enter the U.S. Senate began last year when Roberts said he wouldn’t run again.
Pompeo, a former U.S. House representative, has previously stated he’s focused on his current job.
The filing deadline for candidates is June 1.