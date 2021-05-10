Manhattan city commissioner Usha Reddi is pursuing a third term.
She filed with the Riley County clerk’s office Monday morning, she said.
“The pandemic was really hard last year, and we are in the process of thriving once again,” she said Monday.
Reddi, a teacher who is on a leave of absence at USD 383, said she still finds joy in serving the people of Manhattan and wants to continue to do so.
She said she is proud of community projects, including new recreation centers, the creation of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility and the establishment of the Crisis Stabilization Unit at Pawnee Mental Health.
“I’m still working hard on mental health issues in our community,” Reddi said.
Voters first elected Reddi in 2013. She was re-elected in 2017. She served as mayor in 2016-2017 and in 2020.
Reddi also ran for U.S. Senate in 2020 as a Democrat, but she dropped out in the primary to focus on the coronavirus pandemic and local recovery.
Reddi is the fourth person to file for the city commission race where three seats are up for grabs. Incumbent commissioner Aaron Estabrook and Manhattan residents Kaleb James and Monica Macfarlane also have filed.
Mayor Wynn Butler, the other incumbent, told The Mercury on Monday he was leaning toward filing and will probably file soon.
The filing deadline is June 1. The general election will be Nov. 2. The city and school elections are non partisan.