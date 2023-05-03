State Sen. Usha Reddi, D-Manhattan, attended her final meeting as a member of the Manhattan City Commission Tuesday.
Reddi said it had been a pleasure to sit on the commission and thanked city staff and partners in the community. She said she hoped others would step up and run for local office.
“Local government is sometimes difficult, sometimes becomes very personal, but it’s always a joy and you see the impact right away,” Reddi said. “I hope I have served with respect to my counterparts, and I hope I lead with integrity and represented the city of Manhattan in a dignified manner and I hope to do so in the future.”
Reddi first took office in 2013 and served as mayor in 2016-2017. She announced her resignation last week. In January, Riley County Democrats selected Reddi to fill the Kansas Senate seat vacated by Tom Hawk.
Mayor Mark Hatesohl said Reddi had been “a very popular public servant for the last decade here” and said he looked forward to Reddi remaining involved in the community. He compared their relationship to the dynamic between Supreme Court justices Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
“We differ on policies, but there’s no reason we can’t be cordial, respectful and friends,” Hatesohl said.
Commissioner Linda Morse said Reddi had done an “excellent job” and said she wanted to wish Reddi well in the Senate.
“She has been a champion of low income and disadvantaged people,” Morse said.
The commission will discuss at a future meeting how to fill the vacancy. Hatesohl said last week the commission intends to leave Reddi’s seat vacant until the election this fall.