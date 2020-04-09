Mayor Usha Reddi wants Manhattan residents’ help to take on Lawrence, and every person will count in that effort. Literally.
Reddi is challenging Lawrence mayor Jennifer Ananda to see which town can have the better response rate on the 2020 U.S. Census. If Manhattan can have a better rate by May 15, Ananda will have to wear a K-State jersey to the next Lawrence City Commission meeting. If Lawrence has the better rate, Reddi will have to wear a KU jersey at the next Manhattan City Commission meeting.
“Now Manhattan, I know none of you want to see that happen,” Reddi said in a video posted to social media. “I know you don’t want to see me in a KU jersey, so do your part and take the census. It’s very simple, it just takes a few minutes, but it’s so important for the resources we get for Manhattan.”
Reddi told The Mercury that the idea came when John Adams, a city planner who sits on a local census task force, took inspiration from the Norman, Oklahoma, mayor, who made a similar challenge with another town, but with team hats.
“I don’t, and I don’t want to,” Reddi said with a laugh when asked if she even owned a KU jersey. “I think it’s a very healthy competition that will help both of our communities, and I feel good about this piece of it, that we can also focus on the census at the same time.”
Reddi said the decennial census count will help determine how many federal and state dollars Manhattan receives. That federal and state funding helps with local budget items like public works and infrastructure. For area schools, the population count also helps determine neighborhood percentages of students who qualify for free and reduced lunch and other needs-based assistance.
The census also determines funding for the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization, which coordinates transportation planning across the greater Junction City-Manhattan-Wamego region. That organization was created in 2013 after the area in the 2010 Census passed the 50,000 population threshold at which federal law requires metro areas to create a transportation planning organization.
Reddi said transportation funding is often competitive, and one of the key factors in allocating money is population count.
“Johnson County, Wichita, Topeka, Lawrence — we’re competing against all of those for the same federal dollars, and we want to make sure that we also show the numbers in our community, (and) that we need those resources as well,” Reddi said.
Will K-State
students count?
One of the first major coronavirus pandemic decisions in the area was K-State’s decision to first extend spring break by two weeks, and then ultimately to cancel in-person classes altogether. Over a 10-day period in late March, students moved their belongings out of the residence halls, and K-State president Richard Myers requested students not return to their Manhattan residences this semester.
The census typically asks people to report where they were or would be on April 1. That’s to get ahead of the constitutional deadline for the U.S. Census Bureau to turn in its count to Congress by Dec. 31.
But with the pandemic this year, the bureau is asking people, but particularly college students, to report where they would have been on April 1, had the pandemic not disrupted life.
“We’re trying to identify where people spend most of their time, and for college students, that would be most of the year that they spend at their college location, rather than their parents’ location,” said Dennis Johnson, U.S. Census deputy regional director for the Denver region.
The Census Bureau already has information from students who were in the residence halls, since universities report to the bureau on behalf of students who live on campus. It’s a bit trickier for students who live off-campus, though, Johnson said. But he said that through continued communication efforts, including from K-State itself, he expects students will fill out the census with their Manhattan addresses.
The response deadline for the census is Aug. 14.
As of Tuesday (the most recent data), Kansas has a census response rate of 50.5%, which is ahead of the national average of 46.2%. Manhattan’s rate of 49.3% lags behind both the state rate and Lawrence’s rate of 51.2%, but not by much. Reddi said other coronavirus-related concerns and priorities might make students have a low sense of urgency for the census.
“We just want them to know it doesn’t take that long, and we want to put out as much information so we can to get them to take it,” she said.
“I think our biggest fear is that some of these students lived in apartments, and they’ve already packed up and are home,” she continued. “They would’ve counted as Manhattan residents, so I think our fear is that students might not take it at all, since they might count the residence they’re at now.”
In November, Kansas voters passed a constitutional amendment removing a requirement that the state adjust census figures to reflect students’ hometowns, rather than their college towns, for Congressional redistricting purposes.
Since that was a state-level initiative, Johnson said that hasn’t affected operations on the federal end of the Census, although he noted it would likely cut on Kansas’ administrative costs and efforts.
In any case, Census workers are plugging away, he said, albeit from home for the next few weeks to keep workers and households safe during the coronavirus pandemic. The Census Bureau still has to deliver its headcount by Dec. 31, and it would take an act of Congress to change that deadline.
People may take the census online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020. Starting this week, the Census Bureau is sending out paper questionnaires to people who have not yet responded.