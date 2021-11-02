Incumbents Usha Reddi and Mayor Wynn Butler will be joined on the Manhattan City Commission by former commissioner John Matta.
According to unofficial final results Tuesday, Reddi led the field with 3,571 votes, followed by Butler with 3,499 votes. Matta was third with 3,265 votes.
As the top two vote getters, Reddi and Butler will have four-year terms. Matta will get a two-year term for coming in third place.
Reddi, who was first elected to the commission in 2013, said this was her most stressful city commission campaign.
“I wasn’t even sure where I was going to place in this race," Reddi said. "Even though I have served two terms, I think there were very good challengers. There was a lot of good campaigning going on from everyone, and everyone was vying for all the votes.”
Reddi expressed her appreciation to the voters. “I value their support and I hope I have worked for them and with them to continue to move Manhattan forward,” she said.
Butler, who has been on the commission since 2011, said he is happy to see his former colleague Matta voted in alongside him. Butler said although they don’t 100% agree on everything, they are pretty close.
“The idea here is to keep Manhattan growing, make it better, keep our economy humming, keep our quality of life, bring in new people and keep it the great city that it is," Butler said.
Matta, who served on the commission from 2011 to 2015, said he is very happy to be back on commission.
“With me and Wynn and (fellow commissioner) Mark Hatesohl, we’ve got a good fiscal conservative majority where we can get spending under control, and there are some good revenue streams coming in and we can get things guided," Matta said.
Matta will replace incumbent Aaron Estabrook, who finished fourth with 2,799 votes.
Estabrook said he acknowledged and accepted the results. “I’m proud of all the people that ran, all the candidates, and the future work for the city," he said.
Estabrook also addressed the nature of the election, which saw the infusion of partisan endorsements in what's supposed to be a non-partisan election.
“We’re more polarized than ever I think as a community, and our elections indicated that," he said.
Rounding out the field, Kaleb James received 2,480 votes, Monica Macfarlane had 2,262 votes, Rich Jankovich collected 2,146 votes, Marcus Kidd tallied 1,113 votes and Joseph McGraw, who dropped out of the race, finished last with 306 votes. There also were 38 write-in votes.