Riley County health officials say the more recent cases of COVID-19 are stemming from small holiday get-togethers.
Riley County public information officer Alice Massimi said the health department expected a bump in cases after the holiday season.
“Whether those are family or friend gatherings, that’s where we’re finding more of those cases originating and spreading from,” Massimi said.
Massimi said, in some instances, the coronavirus spread from one family member to another — or several others — and the rise in cases reiterates the need for people to continue to take precautions against the virus, including wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and staying within a person’s social bubble. She said her hope is that people who are testing positive for the virus or displaying symptoms are staying home to avoid putting others at risk.
“We’re hoping people are being responsible about this,” Massimi said. “If they test positive and have been around other people for an extended period of time, they need to let those folks know to take COVID-19 measures, such as quarantine.”
Riley County on Friday reported 402 active cases of the coronavirus, with 75 new cases reported since Wednesday.
The county’s total number of cases since the pandemic began last March is 5,799. The number of people who have recovered from the virus rose by 34 cases, which brought total recoveries to 5,369 in Riley County.
As of Friday, the COVID-19 death toll in Riley County stood at 28. The department reported five new deaths on Wednesday, marking the largest increase in deaths for the county since the pandemic began in March.
New data from the county health department also shows most of the new and active cases reported are impacting people ages 18-24. That age group saw 26 new COVID-19 cases and 129 active cases as of Friday; the 18-24 age group accounts for nearly 47% of the total number of cases tallied by county health officials. There were zero deaths recorded for that age group.
RCHD continues to withhold information about virus outbreaks from the public.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital had 9 positive patients as of Friday; one was in the intensive care unit.
Since Wednesday, KDHE recorded 3,241 new cases, 111 hospitalizations and 23 deaths statewide. KDHE said the pandemic’s total was 266,653 cases, 8,041 hospitalizations and 3,598 deaths across Kansas.
Pottawatomie County had 27 new cases since Wednesday for a total of 1,418 while Geary County recorded 34 new cases for a total of 2,592, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
All licensed healthcare professionals in Riley County have had the opportunity to get vaccinated.
The second phase of vaccine distribution is taking place in Riley County. Massimi said the vaccination sign-up link on the county health department’s website has proven popular.
“We have had over 10,000 people sign up and register online to receive a vaccine,” Massimi said. “As we get vaccines, we’re working to get them out the door.”
This phase includes people 65 and older, as well as K-12 teachers and staff, first responders, and licensed child care workers.
Massimi said the more vaccines they get from KDHE the more they can administer, and a lot of that plan relies on how many shots KDHE sends.
She said the county has so far received 3,670 vaccines and has administered 2,862 shots. These do not include vaccinations at the hospital, long-term care facilities or other providers, officials said.
Those people who fell under Phase 1 of vaccinations who have still not received their first dose should email RCHD at covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov.
Free COVID-19 tests are still available at CiCo Park from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day except Sundays. This testing has been extended through March 20.