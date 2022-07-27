Nine Manhattan parks and recreation employees have left the department in the past few months, Ed Klimek told The Mercury, which may signal turmoil in an office already facing uncertainty.
Klimek, a former city commissioner who is now the chairman of the parks and rec advisory board, said those departures began with Eddie Eastes, who retired in April after 17 years with the city.
The department has been operating without a director since then. (The assistant director is Wyatt Thompson.)
Neither Thompson nor city manager Ron Fehr returned calls for comment about the number of parks employees who have left in recent months.
Twelve people are currently listed as working in “parks,” “recreation” or “parks and recreation” on the department’s website.
News of the exodus comes as city leaders say they’re having “significant challenges with program delivery,” including financial and hiring problems, and may have to cut youth sports. The city organized a public forum on the topic July 19 so citizens could share their opinions about possible cuts.
The city government cut some adult rec programs, such as softball, kickball and soccer, more than a year ago.
“We reduced our seasonal budget substantially knowing we will never be back to where we were before,” then-recreation director Randi Clifford said last July.
“It’s challenging for us because it’s changed our mission a little bit,” Clifford said. “We view ourselves as a full-service department, but because of some of the other circumstances that have occurred with city budgets, our recreation is certainly taking the brunt of some of the decisions that have been made regarding cutbacks.”