Incoming Kansas State University president Richard Linton said he’s ready for his first day on the job.
“I’m ready to go,” Linton said in an interview with The Mercury. “I just need to get into Manhattan and start building relationships.”
Linton, 55, will officially start as K-State’s 15th president on Monday. He said he’s helped a new person transition into his old job as dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at North Carolina State University over the past few weeks. At the same time, he said he’s “trying to do the same thing myself.”
The Kansas Board of Regents hired Linton in December with a vote held on the K-State campus. He will take over for Richard Myers, who officially retired as president at the end of 2021 but remained in Manhattan to assist with the transition. Myers, a retired four-star Air Force general and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, became K-State president in 2016.
Linton’s background includes bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in food science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Prior to starting his role at North Carolina State University in 2012, Linton served as department chairman of food science and technology at Ohio State University and as a faculty member of the Department of Food Science at Purdue University from 1994 to 2011.
In December, Linton told The Mercury his first order of business as president would be to “listen to a lot of people,” both within the university system and the surrounding community.
“You get to understand the culture of the campus and try to identify what’s going really well and places to make improvements,” Linton said Thursday. “More importantly, we can ask ‘What are the big dreams? On an aspirational level, what can we try to make happen together?’”
Linton said he’s already identified and discussed some of the main challenges he will face upon his arrival, including a downturn in student enrollment. Data from the Regents indicates a 3% drop in total enrollment and a 1% drop in new student enrollment for the fall 2021 semester. The total count of students at K-State for this fall is 20,229 — the lowest enrollment figure the university has observed since 1989, when KSU had 20,110 students. Linton said university officials are “already working hard” on ways to boost enrollment. He said he’s also thinking about ways to “improve the facilities and environment” for students, faculty and staff.
In an interview with The Mercury in December, Linton said it was a “natural fit” for him to come to K-State, because of his experience with land-grant universities and interest in the “broader perspective” of agriculture. A food scientist by trade, Linton has published more than 60 referred journal articles and 11 textbook articles during his 27-year career.
He said the faculty and administrators at K-State are helping him understand the campus culture and prepare him for “the onboarding effort.”
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of interest, and a lot of hope in what the future may bring,” Linton said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever worked with a group this early on that’s this passionate, energetic and thoughtful about how they can participate in a bigger, better K-State.”
Linton and his wife, Sally, are parents of two: Lily, a senior in high school, and Chris, a sophomore in high school. He said his family is excited to join him in Manhattan, and that he’s excited to explore a new city.
“Over the weekend, a lot of my time is just going to be spent walking around,” Linton said. “I’ll visit campus, of course, maybe a restaurant or two. My hope over the next several weeks and months is to be out there and experience all that Manhattan has to offer.”