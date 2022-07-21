When Kayden Jones and Ethan Xin contemplate the act of reading, they don’t think about a solitary activity. Recalling the trek back to in-person activities after the COVID-19 shutdowns, Xin described the way reading helped him and his siblings reach out to friends.

“As school opened up, we were able to engage with friends (as) we found common interests,” said Xin, who’ll be a sophomore at Manhattan High School this coming school year.