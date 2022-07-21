When Kayden Jones and Ethan Xin contemplate the act of reading, they don’t think about a solitary activity. Recalling the trek back to in-person activities after the COVID-19 shutdowns, Xin described the way reading helped him and his siblings reach out to friends.
“As school opened up, we were able to engage with friends (as) we found common interests,” said Xin, who’ll be a sophomore at Manhattan High School this coming school year.
“We’d read together,” he added.
And Jones, entering her senior year at Manhattan High School this fall, also noted some of the social aspects of reading.
“A lot of my friends are also very big nerds when it comes to history and things like that,” she said with a chuckle. “So we read about history and talk about it, and that’s what brings us together as a friend group.”
Xin and Jones are among 29 teen volunteers helping to propel the Manhattan Public Library’s summer reading program this year. The program follows the nationwide theme, “Oceans of Possibilities,” an initiative of the Collaborative Summer Library Program. The young volunteers shared their thoughts about reading and about their work at the library earlier this week.
The summer reading program is operating at full force this year after two years of COVID-induced curtailment. Jan Johnson, teen librarian at the Manhattan Public Library, described the way togetherness — particularly after a long spell of separation — is vital for young readers. She said she notices teens coming to the library and making special efforts to read and study in close proximity to one another.
“They’re all working on their own things, but they want to be sitting together,” she said. “I think after being alone for so long, even just sitting next to someone you care about is enough.”
Johnson also noted the influence teen volunteers such as Jones and Xin can wield while they’re in the library — and while they’re visibly reading.
“We want to encourage kids to keep reading, and everybody thinks teens are cool,” she said.
Maddy Ogle, head of community engagement for the Manhattan Public Library, also noted the strong presence teen volunteers — in tandem with adults — can demonstrate for younger readers.
“I think it’s (about) the role models that they have in front of them,” Ogle said, “whether it’s the teen volunteers serving at their public library interacting with kids, or whether it’s adults.”
The decades-old summer reading program at the library is divided into sections according to age, and the program extends all the way through adulthood. Readers earn points and prizes for the books they complete, using online tools to keep track of their progress. This summer’s program started on June 1 and runs through the end of July, and readers can jump in at any time.
“They can join now, and they can estimate how much reading they’ve been doing,” said Jennifer Bergen, programs and outreach manager for the library. “We’re not going to tell anyone, ‘That reading doesn’t count.’ It does count.”
Jessica Evangelidis, who was enrolling her children in the program on Tuesday, underlined the role of reading for her four children in the summer.
“It’s really large,” she said of the role reading plays right now. “They’re out of school, so we want to keep their brains active and going in the summer.”
Thanks to various sponsors, Bergen said children and teens can earn two free books for participating, and adults can earn one. Discussing the program on Tuesday, she said 2,939 people are participating.
Volunteers Jones and Xin have noticed some of the more popular books, and genres, this summer.
“I’ve seen a lot of people coming in here and asking for ‘Wings of Fire,’” said Jones, referring to the novel series by Tui T. Sutherland.
Xin observed a continuing hunger for graphic novels.
“I’ve been reading them since I was a kid,” he said. “I was always a superhero-graphic-novel kind of guy. … You can see the action and see everything play out. It adds a whole lot more to the story because your imagination can go everywhere.”
Johnson emphasized the sensory appeal of the graphic novel, adding that it’s often a favorite genre for librarians.
“When you use different senses it really helps to solidify what’s going on in your brain,” Johnson said, noting the versatility of a story that meshes words and images with the artistry of a good graphic novel.
As volunteers and staff members contemplated summer reading, they also thought about the library itself and the role it can play in people’s lives.
“It’s just a calming place,” said Jones, who’s serving as a teen volunteer for the second straight year.
Johnson described the library as a gathering spot.
“The library is the center of a community,” she said. “We’re a meeting place for friends. We’re a place for someone to stay cool while reading a book.”
She circled back to the welcome resurgence of library life after the lean COVID years.
“We love people in the library,” Johnson said. “It makes us happy, and we’ve been lonely for two years. It’s great to have people back in here enjoying the space.”
People seeking more information about the Manhattan Public Library’s summer reading program can visit mhklibrary.org/sr.