The Riley County Police Department will require officers to have a bachelor’s degree to become captains.

The Riley County police board on Monday unanimously approved new education requirements to RCPD’s promotional process.

Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler said there is a grandfather clause in this new addition, but lieutenants appointed to captain after Aug. 1 will need a degree by Jan. 1, 2026.

“Those folks who are lieutenants now, who may be interested or maybe promoted to captain later, have about five years to earn their degree,” Butler said.

Butler said officers didn’t provide a wholesale endorsement of the policy change.

“There were some who felt very strongly that an educational requirement was unnecessary at that rank,” Butler said. “Others felt very strongly that there should be.”

Butler said three-quarters of employees hired by RCPD, especially police officers, have college degrees.

“To me in the long-term, it didn’t stretch the boundaries to think that someone coming with that level of education would expect the same of their leaders,” Butler said.

Genesis contract

Butler also talked to the board about RCPD renewing a contract with Genesis Health Clubs for employee memberships. The one-year contract is for $37,500.

Eight gyms from around town put in bids to the department, but officials selected Genesis. In December 2019, RCPD entered a two-year contract with Genesis, but it didn’t have a bidding process.

Butler said RCPD has an annual physical fitness requirement for all sworn and corrections employees, and it can set up an agility course at Genesis.

Butler also read employee survey responses advocating for Genesis to remain the gym because of the location to RCPD headquarters.

In other business:

  • The board unanimously extended Butler’s contract through the end of January 2022. This allows Butler to stay in place until his retirement date, which he stated earlier this year.
  • RCPD has signed a one-year lease renewal with GJL Real Estate for the Aggieville police substation at 1113 Moro St. The total for the year is $10,500.