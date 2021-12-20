RCPD will now require captains to have college degrees Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com Christian Bright Author email Dec 20, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Riley County Police Department will require officers to have a bachelor’s degree to become captains.The Riley County police board on Monday unanimously approved new education requirements to RCPD’s promotional process.Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler said there is a grandfather clause in this new addition, but lieutenants appointed to captain after Aug. 1 will need a degree by Jan. 1, 2026.“Those folks who are lieutenants now, who may be interested or maybe promoted to captain later, have about five years to earn their degree,” Butler said.Butler said officers didn’t provide a wholesale endorsement of the policy change.“There were some who felt very strongly that an educational requirement was unnecessary at that rank,” Butler said. “Others felt very strongly that there should be.”Butler said three-quarters of employees hired by RCPD, especially police officers, have college degrees.“To me in the long-term, it didn’t stretch the boundaries to think that someone coming with that level of education would expect the same of their leaders,” Butler said.Genesis contractButler also talked to the board about RCPD renewing a contract with Genesis Health Clubs for employee memberships. The one-year contract is for $37,500.Eight gyms from around town put in bids to the department, but officials selected Genesis. In December 2019, RCPD entered a two-year contract with Genesis, but it didn’t have a bidding process.Butler said RCPD has an annual physical fitness requirement for all sworn and corrections employees, and it can set up an agility course at Genesis.Butler also read employee survey responses advocating for Genesis to remain the gym because of the location to RCPD headquarters.In other business:The board unanimously extended Butler’s contract through the end of January 2022. This allows Butler to stay in place until his retirement date, which he stated earlier this year.RCPD has signed a one-year lease renewal with GJL Real Estate for the Aggieville police substation at 1113 Moro St. The total for the year is $10,500. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dennis Butler Riley County Police Department Police Work Contract Employee Genesis Renewal Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section What to expect from Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial closing arguments Many Overweight Kids Already Have Hardened Arteries, Diabetes TV host shows positive tests on-air: 'I have Covid' Latest News K-State women looking for replacement following COVID cancellation by Illinois-Chicago RCPD will now require captains to have college degrees Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases Kansas patients needing to be transferred stranded for days Lee, Glenn earn Big 12 weekly honors Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to halt civil probe COLUMN | Saturday's win over Oregon the signature win of Jeff Mittie's tenure at K-State Manhattan boys and girls wrestling compete in Nebraska Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesStorm, powerful winds cause power outage, damage throughout areaFort Riley soldier confined on $1M bond for Aggieville shootingSources: K-State football player shot early Sunday in AggievilleFormer Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez commits to K-StateJunction City remains under boil water advisory after storm damages water plantK-State football adds 13 players on early signing daySTORM RECAP | Cleanup continues, events rescheduled after Wednesday severe weatherRCPD arrests Manhattan man after armed standoff on Bluemont AvenueRiley County police arrest Fort Riley soldier for Aggieville shootingButler: Police officers couldn't get into Tate's at first after shooting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Manhattan Help City Maintenance Bulletin