A Manhattan man’s charge for a shooting on K-18 have been upgraded to attempted first-degree murder.
The upgraded charge for Torrey Sherard Lindsay, 37, 1101 Walters Drive, comes after further investigation of a shooting that took place Sunday morning. Riley County police also added aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a weapon into an occupied vehicle to Lindsay's charges.
Riley County police arrested Lindsay shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday for a domestic-related shooting on K-18. Lindsay allegedly shot from his car into a 33-year-old women’s car while both were driving east on K-18 near the Geary and Riley County line.
Officer found them near the intersection of Miller Parkway and Fort Riley Boulevard in Manhattan.
The woman suffered minor glass shrapnel injuries to her face. Responders took the 33-year-old woman to Ascension Via Christi Hospital, treated her injuries and released her later on Sunday.
Police originally arrested Lindsay for attempted second-degree murder.
Lindsay remains in Riley County Jail on a $750,000 bond. Police refused to provide the reasoning for the upgraded charges.