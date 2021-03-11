Although the Aggieville Business Association is no longer promoting the event, some individuals have discussed online the potential of still celebrating Fake Patty’s Day.
There is only so much local entities can do to stop an unofficial event initially organized through grassroots efforts by bars and college students. For the past few events, many have shifted to partying at homes rather than just in Aggieville. Normally the event takes place the weekend before K-State students leave for spring break, but with the university cancelling it this year, there is no set date for alternative celebrations.
Bars canceled last year’s celebration because of the pandemic, and with all the combined factors at play this year, local entities once again aren’t expecting a large turnout, if at all.
Unlike past years, Riley County police officials have said they don’t plan on calling in backup from outside agencies and setting up a temporary command center in City Park. However, they said, the spring season usually brings with it an uptick in house parties regardless and officers will be on hand to manage those as necessary.
“We’ve seen large house parties the past couple weekends, so we’re not really expecting this weekend to be any different,” RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said. “We will be prepared like we would for any other busy weekend. Aggieville was really busy last weekend too, especially with the (COVID gathering) restrictions being lifted and bars staying open until 2 a.m.”
Wintermote said the department’s main concern at the moment stems from recent separate incidents where someone had fired a gun in the air at weekend house parties. Police did not report any injuries from them, but Wintermote said extra bike patrol officers will be out this weekend keeping an eye on local house parties and responding to related complaints.
The St. Patrick’s day race and parade scheduled for Saturday also would coincide with any other weekend festivities, so police will be prepared for any situation that may arise, Wintermote said.
“We just want to make sure that everybody, no matter what they’re celebrating, (is) doing it lawfully and they’re doing it safely,” he said.