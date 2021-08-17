Riley County police officers will soon get new flashlights for their handguns and holsters to accommodate the attachments.
The Riley County police board on Monday voted in favor of using federal grant money to buy 72 weapon lights and 77 pistol holsters for officers. The department will use the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant to purchase new underbarrel-mounted tactical flashlights and new holsters that fit handguns with lights attached.
The total grant amount is $24,567. Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler said at last month’s law board meeting the final cost of the tactical lights and holsters is about $21,000. The Edward Byrne grant allocates funding to jurisdictions based on a formula of population and crime rate.
A report from the U.S. Department of Justice cited by Butler indicates about 90% of all officer-involved shootings occur in “low light conditions or situations,” hence the original proposal for the light purchases. Last month, Butler told the board that officers, including himself, have trained “for decades” to use their firearm in one hand with a flashlight in the other in low light conditions.
“Both of their hands are tied up while they’re trying to see what’s in the dark in a potentially lethal situation,” Butler said in July.
Butler said the national trend among law enforcement agencies is to acquire tactical flashlights to make it easier for officers to “focus on what they need to focus on, and not worry about holding a flashlight in one hand and their firearm in another.”
The tactical lights have an on-off button accessible with an officer’s index finger. Butler said the new lights will alter the handling characteristics of the department-issued Glock pistols, and officers will need additional training “because the dynamics of all of this are different.” The flashlights add weight to the front of the pistol which affects balance, so officers will need to train with their upgraded weapons.