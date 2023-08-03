RCPD to submit grant application for $24K in firearms Stacey Olson solson@themercury.com stacey Author email Aug 3, 2023 Aug 3, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County commissioners unanimously approved a grant application submission to purchase more firearms for the Riley County Police Department.During Thursday’s meeting, RCPD assistant director Kurt Moldrup presented an application for the 2023 Edward Bryne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.The Justice Assistance Grant is administered by the Bureau of Justice Administration and is the leading source of federal justice funding, according to meeting documents.The RCPD’s application is requesting $24,411 for 26 handguns, 20 holsters and 52 iron sights.The local units have received funding from this grant since 2005.Now that the commission has approved the measure, the RCPD can submit the application. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save stacey Author email Follow stacey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo Will Replace Fauci to Lead National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35 billion ahead of Friday drawing Seahawks mosh together before their annual mock-game scrimmage at Lumen Field Latest News Stock market today: Wall Street slips following mixed reports on US job market, Big Tech earnings Taiwanese microchip company agrees to more oversight of its Arizona plant construction US judge blocks new Illinois law allowing state to penalize anti-abortion pregnancy centers No AP Psychology credit for Florida students after clash over teaching about gender Substance use has decreased in USD 383, but need for intervention has risen, official says Incumbents lead city commission campaign donations with several $500 donors MAC produces a "topsy-turvy" musical NEW DIGS | Under new leadership, Manhattan resettlement agency moves into historic Runyon House Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDusty Bookshelf facing closure, seeks acquisitionManhattan man arrested for rape near his homeOUR NEIGHBORS | Excelling in her field: McKenzi Bishop finds confidence through her workOne person injured and one pet dead in house firePrairie Paws to take over animal shelter operation3 K-State players on preseason awards watch listsRiley County commissioners discuss EMS headquarters construction contractsRiley County judge reduces fentanyl suspect's bond, scheduled hearings for othersCity commission to consider reducing parking lot construction requirementsManhattan City Commission approves extending water and sewer lines Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Jul 28, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.