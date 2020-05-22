The Riley County Police Department won’t give employees a cost-of-living increase in 2021 because of a $91,000 miscalculation in the budget.
The department on Monday had presented a $22.1 million budget, flat from 2020, to the county’s law enforcement agency board, which approved it for publication. That budget had included cost-of-living raises for employees.
However, RCPD Director Dennis Butler said Thursday during a meeting with county and city officials that the department neglected to subtract carryover funds from the 2020 budget, which means the net taxpayer obligation for 2021 will actually be about $91,000 less. To account for this adjustment, Butler said the department will remove a proposed 0.63% cost-of-living adjustment from the 2021 budget. He characterized that as “only fair to do because of the mistake.”
The budget still includes step and merit raises for employees. Officials plan to shuffle money in the department’s health insurance and workers compensation funds to accommodate those raises.
Law board member Wynn Butler, a city commissioner, said those raises could make the police department’s budget inconsistent with the city and Riley County governments’ budgets. The city and county are expecting budget shortfalls this year and next and will not give employees raises.
“All three government agencies may lower their mill levy, but RCPD would still have a step increase,” Wynn Butler said. “I guess what we’re trying to say is zero’s not good enough for RCPD, it’s got to be more.”
Wynn Butler wondered whether the city and county may end up having to cut staff on their end to meet their obligations to the RCPD budget if the department maintains employee raises.
The law board plans to hold a special session before its June meeting to discuss the RCPD budget.
After publication, the board can reduce the budget but not increase it. Once the law board sets the RCPD budget, the city is obligated to fund 80% of it and the county is required to fund 20%.
Dennis Butler said he thinks the 2022 budget proposal will be “even tougher” than the 2021 budget proposal.
“That’s how I feel about what I’m seeing in the national economy and locally,” he said. “Again, I hope I’m wrong, but that’s how I’m looking at it right now. I think 2022 is going to be harder than 2021.”
He discussed establishing an RCPD carry-over reserve fund for money the department doesn’t use during one year that could be used in future years.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know if that even makes sense or not.”
The law board previously approved RCPD establishing a reserve fund for replacement of IT hardware in 2022 and 2023. The department expects to spend $1.2 million on this.
“It’s almost like a depreciation account is what we were establishing,” Dennis Butler said. “So we know it’s coming, we know it has to be done. ... And really, thank God they agreed to do that.”
He said the account should have $300,000 this year.