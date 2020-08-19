After months of field testing, the Riley County Police Department will soon phase in new uniforms.
The Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board on Monday approved new, dark blue uniforms, which will cost about $85,000 to give each officer six shirts and four pairs of pants.
The board approved $14,000 from the remaining 2020 budget for clothing to be used toward the purchase, as well as authorized the rest of the cost to be covered by unused personnel funds.
The original uniform has remained the same style and light blue color for 46 years.
RCPD Director Dennis Butler said manufacturers may phase out the current french blue uniforms because of declining demand from larger police organizations.
“We’re going to be forced into choosing something else anyway at some point so instead of being in a hurry or finding ourselves running out of serviceable uniforms, we just decided to go ahead and move forward with this work and bring forth the recommendation,” he said.
RCPD formed an internal committee to narrow down clothing options and had officers test them while working for the past approximately eight months. Cpl. Neil Ramsey, who was one of the leaders of the committee, said he sent a survey to employees, and an “overwhelming” majority was in favor of the new uniform.
In the next few months, officers will switch to wearing the navy tops and pants. Officials said the uniforms are made of a more durable, flexible material and cost less than the current outfit.
“The traditional uniform that we wear now will not go completely away,” Butler said. “Each officer will keep one set to use for more formal occasions, potentially funerals, promotional ceremonies, things like that. I just think for posterity reasons and historical sake we should keep those for now.”
Butler said the department may purchase more uniforms in the future, though using next year’s budgeted funds.