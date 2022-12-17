Brian Peete, the incoming director of the Riley County Police Department, has signed a five-year contract with an initial salary of $160,170.66, according to documents obtained by The Mercury.
The five-year term begins Dec. 30 and ends Dec. 30, 2027. The Mercury obtained the contract through a public records request.
Former director Dennis Butler, who retired in January, had an annual salary of $152,525.79 after the Riley County police board approved a 3.4% salary increase in February 2021.
Peete, who will be the sixth RCPD director, has been the chief of police in Montpelier, Vermont, for the past two years.
Beginning in December 2023, the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency board will meet in executive session annually in December to review Peete’s performance and compensation.
According to the contract, Peete will receive annual merit increases after performance evaluations and cost-of-living increases that would be equal to the amount for all RCPD employees.
RCPD will assign Peete an unmarked police vehicle for job-related duties, and the contract said any personal use “shall be incidental.”
This differs from Butler, who received a $500 monthly car allowance instead of an RCPD-issued vehicle for business use. Because of the allowance, Butler didn’t receive reimbursements for mileage or maintenance costs.
The contract calls for RCPD to pay Peete up to $10,000 in relocation costs no later than 30 days after he and his family completes the move from Montpelier, Vermont, to a residence in Riley County.
The police board approved the contract Monday.
Peete will have a swearing-in ceremony at 9 a.m. Dec. 30 at the Riley County Courthouse, 100 Courthouse Plaza.
Interim director Kurt Moldrup will resume his role as assistant director once Peete takes over the head job.