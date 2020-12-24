The Riley County Police Department will be patrolling extra for suspected impaired drivers through the end of the year.
The department is joining other local and state police agencies in Kansas as part of a DUI traffic enforcement campaign, funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation, Saturday through Sunday, Jan. 3.
According to KDOT, the New Year’s Day holiday period outranks most other holidays in the number of crashes where at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.
“This campaign is a great opportunity to prevent loss of life,” Lt. Daryl Ascher said in a statement. “RCPD continues to work towards a reduction of impaired drivers on our roadways during the holiday season.”
Officials said citizens also can watch for suspicious driving behaviors, paying attention to the location, the vehicle description, and its direction of travel. They then can call 911 when it is safe to do so.