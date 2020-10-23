The Riley County Police Department on Saturday will be accepting expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs to dispose during a nationwide drug-take back event.
People can bring pills or patches to Westloop Dillons or Walmart from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The effort is in coordination with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to prevent pill abuse and theft.
Liquids and needles cannot be accepted. The service is free and anonymous, and COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed.
According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, medicines that sit in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse.
The program has collected more than 95 tons of unwanted medications in Kansas since the program began 10 years ago.
There are other locations in Riley County that can accept old medications year-round, including Lafene Health Center Pharmacy, Riley County Household Hazardous Waste, Riley County Health Department and other grocery pharmacies.