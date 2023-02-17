Riley County police said several officers were at Manhattan High School Friday afternoon investigating a threat made to the school.
Manhattan-Ogden school district officials reported on Twitter at 2:15 p.m. Friday that the school was locked down because of an online threat.
Riley County police announced at 2:40 p.m. that officers were investigating a message “found in one of the school bathrooms that was amplified over social media.”
RCPD officials said in a statement that they do not believe the threat is credible.
School district officials asked that people do not come to the school while law enforcement investigated the threat.
RCPD officials wrote that Friday’s incident is not related to incidents at other USD 383 schools Thursday involving a man trespassing during school hours. Police arrested the man involved in those incidents.
Several calls made by The Mercury to the USD 383 and Manhattan High School main offices went unanswered.
USD 383 officials tweeted at 2:50 p.m. that a controlled dismissal of students at the end of the school day was being supervised by RCPD, and buses would be running late.
Officials asked parents who were picking up their children from MHS to do so from Sunset Cemetery, not the front loop of the school.