Riley County police on Thursday took a 12-year-old USD 383 student into custody after an online threat of a shooting at Eisenhower Middle School.
Authorities said Thursday they were looking into a suspicious Discord chat concerning a possible threat of violence at the school. They say the message did not give a specific timeframe for any alleged threat to occur.
RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said police wouldn't release any identifying information of the student because of the student's age.
Wintermote said police didn't believe the threat to the school is credible. School remained in session Thursday.
"We have uncovered no evidence the student planned on, made an effort, or had the means to ever carry out a violent act at Eisenhower Middle School or in the community," he said.
Manhattan-Ogden school district spokeswoman Michele Jones said the district was notified of the threatening message around 8 a.m. Thursday. An extra RCPD officer was sent to the school for additional security.
Wintermote said officers received a report Wednesday night about a Discord chat, which is an online messaging platform, "concerning possible violence in our middle school." He confirmed it was a shooting threat.
Wintermote said officers were working with district officials to identify those involved.