Riley County Police Department officials say other sources are helping meet the department’s demand for food after Sysco canceled its agreement with the agency.
During the local intergovernmental meeting Monday, RCPD director Dennis Butler said Sysco dropped its agreement to provide food products for the corrections department. RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said Sysco made its final delivery to the police department during the first week of August with no heads-up. He said between Highland Dairy, U.S. Foods, and Evco food services out of Emporia, food operations for the jail “shouldn’t really be affected too much.”
“It’s not really going to affect feeding our inmates at all,” Wintermote said. “Between those three we’ll be able to cover what we weren’t getting from Sysco.”
Butler told Riley County commissioners and other area agency leaders Monday that the police department was successful “in finding new supply chains to keep our inmates fed.”
Wintermote said RCPD purchases food products on an as-needed basis, with no firm contract in place like the one the Manhattan-Ogden school district had with Sysco. District officials announced last week that the food service provider dropped its contract with the district “just days before the start of school.”
The district since has bolstered its food supplies with help from its other vendors.
Sysco representatives told USD 383 officials their reasoning for cancelling the contract was a shortage of available staff and supplies — “people and stuff” as assistant superintendent Eric Reid said last week. Wintermote said the RCPD jail captain told him “essentially the same thing.”
“They told him there’s not enough workers to pick up orders at warehouses to load onto trucks,” Wintermote said. “I’ve heard that from multiple industries.”
Wintermote said the police department is not facing any other supply shortage right now.