RCPD seeks two burglars who allegedly took $29K worth of jewelry, valuables Staff reports Oct 5, 2021 The Riley County Police Department is seeking information on locating two people who allegedly took $29,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables from a home Sept. 27. RCPD posted photos on social media of a man and a woman entering a home in the 100 block of Harvard Place in Manhattan. Previously, a 21-year-old woman and 26-year-old woman reported an unknown man and women entered their unoccupied home and stole a Louis Vuitton wallet and belt, and miscellaneous jewelry items. Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.