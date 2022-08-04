Riley County police are searching for Malachi Fielder, 18, after police said he and Terriundis Toliver, 15, robbed a 17-year-old boy for his iPhone on July 28 and later shot at him. Toliver has since been arrested for another incident.
Riley County police are looking an 18-year-old Manhattan man who was allegedly involved in an armed robbery last week.
Police say Malachi Fielder, 18, along with Terriundis Toliver, 15, allegedly robbed a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint for his iPhone at 1:45 p.m. July 28 in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
After the robbery, the 17-year-old boy and a 45-year-old woman followed Toliver and Fielder in their car, and they said Toliver and Fielder shot at them.
Police found Toliver because of another incident he was involved in at the Holiday Inn in Manhattan, where an unknown person shot a gun leaving the hotel. Police later found a vehicle in the 3100 block of Lundin Drive, where police said Toliver was a passenger. No injuries were reported in either incident.
Toliver was arrested in connection for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault on Sunday for the July 28 incident. Toliver is confined at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.
RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said a warrant for Fielder's arrests was issued Thursday morning for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm. He said it holds a $150,000 bond.
Police said Fielder is considered armed and dangerous, so if people see him, they should call the police immediately instead of approaching him.