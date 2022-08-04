Malachi Fielder

Riley County police are searching for Malachi Fielder, 18, after police said he and Terriundis Toliver, 15, robbed a 17-year-old boy for his iPhone on July 28 and later shot at him. Toliver has since been arrested for another incident.

 Courtesy photo

Riley County police are looking an 18-year-old Manhattan man who was allegedly involved in an armed robbery last week. 

Police say Malachi Fielder, 18, along with Terriundis Toliver, 15, allegedly robbed a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint for his iPhone at 1:45 p.m. July 28 in the 20 block of Waterway Place.