Riley County police recently dealt with two more fentanyl overdoses involving minors.
On Sept. 30, police responded to the 2200 block of Green Avenue, where a 13-year-old boy overdose on a suspected fentanyl-laced prescription pill.
Riley County police recently dealt with two more fentanyl overdoses involving minors.
On Sept. 30, police responded to the 2200 block of Green Avenue, where a 13-year-old boy overdose on a suspected fentanyl-laced prescription pill.
On Sunday, RCPD responded to Walmart where a 16-year-old boy was unresponsive after a suspected overdose on fentanyl-laced pills.
Responders took both boys to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment, and neither of the overdoses resulted in death, said RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote.
“This is something that we continue to see, and it’s mostly in high school or younger-aged kids,” Wintermote said. “Luckily, we haven’t had any deaths yet, but there have been some that have been very, very close.”
In August, RCPD reported four nonfatal fentanyl-related overdoses — two adults and two minors — in a week, including one at Manhattan High School. The Manhattan-Ogden school district planned to start keeping naloxone at the high school and middle schools after Riley County EMS used it to resuscitate the MHS student.
Interim RCPD director Kurt Moldrup spoke about the overdoses Tuesday during the Manhattan City Commission meeting. He said responders’ use of Narcan, a brand name for naloxone, has saved lives.
“(Narcan) is very publicly available, which is good,” he said, “but we’re finding people are actually not that worried about using illicit bought prescription drugs or what they believe are prescription drugs that tend to be laced with fentanyl.”
Moldrup said people believe they’re getting oxycodone, but it could be counterfeit pills with fentanyl that look similar to the real pills.
“So the drug dealers are trying to kill off their customers,” said city commissioner Mark Hatesohl.
RCPD urges parents to speak with their kids about how dangerous the drug is. Police recommend to not buy anything on the street when it comes to prescription pills.
“You never know if that pill has fentanyl in it and it takes such a small amount to overdose that it’s just really dangerous,” Wintermote said.
Those who have any information about the distribution of these counterfeit pills can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 and ask to speak with the Special Investigations Unit.
Mercury reporter Christian Bright contributed to this story.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.