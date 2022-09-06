Riley County police officers arrested three people for multiple fights early Sunday morning in Aggieville.
The incidents started at 1:45 a.m. in front of Tate’s Bar, where officers saw Dennis Alcox, 36, of Topeka, punch a 21-year-old man. Alcox then ran from the area, but officers detained him shortly near the intersection of 12th and Moro streets. They arrested him for disorderly conduct, interference with a law enforcement officer and possession of an opiate with intent to distribute. Alcox was released on $10,000 bond.
Around 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of Moro Street, officers arrested Henry Hayman, 20, of Great Bend, for battery after observing him kick an 18-year-old man in the head. EMS transported the man to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for evaluation. RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote told The Mercury that the 18-year-old man was conscious after the incident.
Hayman was released on $750 bond.
On the same block at 2:45 a.m., officers arrested David Swigert, 55, of Manhattan, for battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. Officers said Swigert attempted to start a fight with someone then hit an RCPD officer in the shoulder while he was attempting to prevent the fight.
Swigert remains confined in the Riley County Jail on $1,000 bond.