Riley County police officers arrested three people for multiple fights early Sunday morning in Aggieville.

The incidents started at 1:45 a.m. in front of Tate’s Bar, where officers saw Dennis Alcox, 36, of Topeka, punch a 21-year-old man. Alcox then ran from the area, but officers detained him shortly near the intersection of 12th and Moro streets. They arrested him for disorderly conduct, interference with a law enforcement officer and possession of an opiate with intent to distribute. Alcox was released on $10,000 bond.