RCPD reports fewer domestic violence calls in 2022 than 2021 Lexi Garcia lgarcia@themercury.com Oct 18, 2022

The Riley County Police Department on Monday said it has received fewer domestic violence calls through September in 2022 than in the same time period last year.

RCPD Capt. Josh Kyle reported the data during Monday's police board meeting while recognizing October as domestic violence awareness month. All domestic calls made ranged from battery to sex offenses.

In 2022, from January through September, RCPD received 690 calls with 386 reports filed.

In 2021 during the same time period, RCPD received 736 domestic calls with 513 reports filed.

Even with 46 fewer calls, Kyle said the community still needs to address the issue of domestic violence.