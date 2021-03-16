Riley County police officials are advocating for a 2.48% budget increase for the coming year.
The $22.7 million proposal for 2022 is $550,855 more than the $22.2 million budget for 2021.
The budget, which the board that oversees the police department reviewed for the first time Monday, includes increases in various areas.
This includes increases in the personnel fund to account for changes in benefits, turnover and merit-based increases ($195,166) and cost-of-living-allowance increases ($156,000), which were nixed in the 2021 budget year. The proposal also converts a part-time finance technician job to a full-time payroll technician position ($46,511) and adds to RCPD’s training budget for its patrol, specialty team and investigations divisions ($18,000).
Capt. Greg Steere said there are several different training sessions that come out of the patrol division’s training budget, including K9, mental health, trauma informed sexual assault training and crime scene investigation. Its current budget is $23,000, but it has gone over that amount for the past five years except in 2020.
“We have routinely been forced to go over budget to be able to send officers to training that was deemed as necessary during those years,” Steere said. “Last year, there was a lot of training that was canceled or postponed until this year, which has actually created a scenario where we’re playing catch up in a lot of ways in 2021 and sending a lot of guys to stuff they should’ve gone to last year, so that’s going to create some challenges this year.”
RCPD officials also asked for funding for a third jail cook ($37,469) as its current workers have had to work overtime or have corrections staff fill in, as well as another court security screener ($44,804).
The department has officers stationed at the Riley County District Court and Manhattan Municipal Court, but an added court screener would restore its staffing to 2017 levels and would help cover security at Rock Hills Church. The district court has designated the former movie theater as a secondary location for jury trials, allowing for more physical distancing.
Lastly, the department asked for a $53,000 increase to its insurance fund, which covers anything from vehicles and professional liability to items within the building. Capt. Josh Kyle said the increase still wouldn’t quite cover as much as the department would like, but it asked for a lower amount to minimize the impact on taxpayers.
“These costs are rising,” he said. “Insurance companies are seeing that running a police department is incurring greater and greater risk and they charge accordingly.”
The police board reviews and ultimately adopts the budget, which the city and county governments have to follow. It’s typically the first aspect of the governments’ budget process.
Board members did not have to take action on the matter, but they will help guide further discussion at later meetings.