The Riley County Police Department on Monday presented how it plans to spend nearly $1.2 million in unused personnel funds from the last year.
Based on its spending so far, the department expects to have about $1.2 million left at the end of this year. Most of the unused funds come from 13 open positions, which is about typical on any given month, Capt. Josh Kyle said Monday at the Riley County police board meeting.
The rest comes from unused overtime hours because of months of local shutdowns, leading to temporary reductions in certain crimes, and CARES Act grant funding.
A group of staff members came up with a list of priority items, which include the IT reserve fund ($488,400), worker’s compensation fund ($100,000), medical fund ($200,000), emergency reserve fund ($50,000), firearms range ($57,000), updated training software ($45,000) and a police utility terrain vehicle ($20,000). It also mentioned helping pay for new patrol uniforms ($52,170), annual jail supply expenses ($25,000) and an Axon/Taser contract ($199,999).
While Riley County is responsible for paying for the facilities of the new firing range, which is set for completion in March, RCPD handles the costs of the contents. Officials would like to purchase a UTV and trailer to transport and haul equipment between buildings, as well as a shipping container for extra storage. These costs would be separate from the other UTV the department presented, so RCPD does not have to continually lease or borrow other vehicles for special events or searches.
Kyle said the department will soon receive its new uniforms for patrol officers, which will cost approximately $52,000. However, the external vest carriers the department ordered are not yet available so he said they will likely need to use 2021 funds to pay for the $33,000 worth of vests when they arrive.
In addition, the department recently signed a 10-year contract with Axon/Taser to provide the latest taser and camera technology, video storage capabilities and instructor training. Since this was not initially planned for in the budget, the department plans to use $200,000 of the unused funds to cover the next payment installment.
“We are very conservative when we come up with this number (unused personnel funds),” Kyle said. “What that means is that even if these two numbers (unused funds and end-of-year items) match and zero out, we are still looking at somewhere between $80,000-$120,000 for carryover.”
The law board did not have to take action but had the opportunity to ask clarifying questions or make comments and suggestions.
“I like the way money is being used because it will have an impact on future budgets. making them easier to handle I think, so I commend the effort,” board member and Manhattan city commissioner Wynn Butler said.
Aggieville
substation
Riley County extended the Riley County Police Department’s lease for the Aggieville substation on Moro Street for one year.
The agreement with GJL Real Estate Limited Partnership says the county will pay $875 a month for a total of $10,500 for the year, which is what the county already currently pays.
Police, city and county officials previously discussed creating space for a larger substation within the new Aggieville parking garage, slated for completion in late 2021, but talks fell through.
County commissioners dashed the idea, citing concerns over the approximately $440,000 cost to the county government. The commissioners said they’d be open to looking at other locations in the district.
Capt. Josh Kyle said the department’s only suggestion for improvement at the current space is the addition of a larger, more noticeable sign, which is already in the works.
The current space at 1113 Moro Street offers about 612 square feet of space, and RCPD has been stationed there since 1993.