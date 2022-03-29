Despite votes by local legislators against a possible constitutional amendment, Riley County police officials say the bill doesn’t harm the department’s current structure.
Local officials met Monday afternoon at the Bluemont Hotel for their monthly luncheon to discuss legislative bills and provide updates on entities in Manhattan and surrounding communities.
Kurt Moldrup, interim Riley County Police Department director, talked about Senate Bill 5022, which would require the election of a county sheriff in counties that had not abolished the sheriff’s office before Jan 11.
RCPD is Kansas’ only consolidated police department, a structure that has been in place since 1974.
“There is a carve-out to protect our government, our form of policing,” Moldrup said. “If you abolished a sheriff prior to Jan. 11, then it didn’t count.”
The state is preparing to place the proposal on the ballot in November after legislative approval.
Last week, the Senate passed the bill with a 36-2 vote. Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, voted against it.
Last month, the House passed the measure with a 97-24 vote. Reps. Sydney Carlin, D-Manhattan, and Mike Dodson, R-Manhattan, voted against it.
Previously, former RCPD Director Dennis Butler gave written and oral testimony on the bill.
Moldrup reported that when Butler testified, he said people were unfamiliar with consolidation, meaning consolidation of police services into one, that legislators could accidentally write something in the bill that could potentially cause problems for Riley County.
Area officials talked about a variety of other topics during the meeting:
- Ben Van Becelaere, director of the Plans, Analysis and Integration Office at Fort Riley, said Fort Riley has further rescinded into health protection alpha, meaning the base is also almost back to normal from its pandemic-related precautions. Fort Riley no longer requires masks for vaccinated people except for those in the child development centers and medical facilities. He said Fort Riley is back to 95% capacity at its facilities.
- Vern Henricks, chief executive officer for the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, said the foundation has submitted an application for Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas (SPARK) funds for childcare and is waiting to see what decisions the state will make. “How do we make sure everybody has the ability to afford childcare?” Henricks said. “There’s lots of nuances that we’re looking at. Because if you don’t have childcare, you can’t work.”
Kevin Nalette, interim chief of staff at K-State, said President Richard Linton has been doing a 90-day listen and learn tour, where he is meeting as many constituents as possible during that time. Nalette said Linton will take the information he gets from this tour to inform strategic planning efforts in the fall. Nalette said that is when the university would refresh K-State 2025, which is the goal for for K-State to become a top 50 public research university in the U.S. by 2025.