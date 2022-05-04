A Riley County police officer has been issued a summons to appear in court for an off-duty battery allegation.
RCPD officer Brandon Gadia, 27, allegedly hit a 25-year-old man after what police called an isolated altercation involving personal matters between the two around 10:45 a.m. March 26 in the 1900 block of Lincoln Drive.
He’s scheduled to appear in municipal court at 8 a.m. June 14.
RCPD immediately put Gadia on administrative leave following the incident, but the department placed him back on duty on April 15 because officials said the altercation posed no risk to his duties. Kansas State University Police Department investigated the report and gave its findings to Mellissa Rundus, chief prosecutor for the Manhattan city government, who issued the summons for Gadia.
“We hold our employees to a high level of integrity and expect them to treat every member of our community with dignity and respect,” Interim Director Kurt Moldrup said in a written statement. “I trust chief prosecutor Rundus’s commitment to gather all the facts surrounding what happened and her process to make a just decision. I want to ensure our community RCPD will continue to provide quality and professional law enforcement service to all.”
RCPD said appropriate internal discipline has been issued to Gadia following a separate internal investigation conducted by the department.