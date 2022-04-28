Ahead of her prom last weekend, Manhattan High senior Savannah Gilmore had asked her father Jeremy if he could come to town for her prom.
Gilmore’s parents divorced a few years before, and her dad now works as a patrol officer in the Olathe Police Department. The job and the distance sometimes makes it hard for them to see each other, she said. For this special event, he just couldn’t get off work.
}It’s hard, Gilmore says, because while she does get to celebrate every birthday and holiday event with both of her parents individually, it’s not quite the same, and there are a lot of things in between, like orchestra concerts, that her dad has to miss out on.
“He said ‘I have to work,’ which I understand, his schedule is really tight and it’s hard to see him,” she said. “At every single family event or holiday, it’s like that little piece of you that just wants to be a family and wants to have both of them together.”
On Saturday, Gilmore was taking photos before the dance with her boyfriend when her mother spotted a Riley County Police Department vehicle nearby. She suggested that Gilmore approach the officer and ask him to stand in for her father in a photo.
“I was really nervous to ask because,” she said. “I didn’t want to bother him, but it was also something I felt like I had to do.”
Riley County Police Officer Stephen Zapata agreed to take the photo.
“He just seems very sweet, very wholesome, would definitely do anything for his community,” Gilmore said. “It was bittersweet because it wasn’t my dad, but it was also somebody willing to be like, ‘Hey, your dad’s not here. He’s serving a different community.’ I feel like the blue line family really sticks together and supports where it’s needed.”
For Officer Jeremy Gilmore, Officer Zapata’s willingness to fill his shoes on the spot is indicative of the support members of law enforcement show for each other.
Just being in law enforcement, it’s a close knit community, and we kind of support each other,” he said. “Even though we don’t know each other, he was still willing to step in and do that for her in my absence, and I really appreciate him for doing that.”
Gilmore wrapped up her high school classes early and has started taking classes online through Barton Community College to go toward a degree in elementary education she hopes to obtain from K-State. She still plans to walk at USD 383’s high school graduation ceremony next month, which her dad will get to attend.
