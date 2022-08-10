A Riley County police officer on Tuesday recalled seeing blood on a woman and throughout a home as he responded to an incident that led to a Manhattan man facing am attempted murder charge.
Mark Anthony Koch, about 54, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, burglary and theft. The charges stem from an Oct. 10, 2019, incident, during which Neta Ambar said she was attacked by Koch, who wrapped a cord around her neck in her home.
Prosecuting attorney Trinity Muth brought RCPD officer Jake Shailer to testify during the opening day of Koch’s attempted murder trial. Shailer initially responded to the call made at 11:26 p.m. at 508 Fremont St.
When Shailer got to the residence, he said Ambar opened the door with blood on her face and swollen left eye. He also said she seemed dazed, and he called EMS. He said he didn’t ask questions immediately because she was on the phone with her boyfriend. While in the living room, Shailer went to his car to grab a first-aid kit while waiting for EMS to arrive. When EMS arrived, Shailer said he took Ambar’s phone to try and collect details of what she had told her boyfriend.
Shailer said as he went through her house, he saw broken glass on the floor, and blood smears throughout the house on the walls, and door knobs on the front and back doors.
Shailer followed the ambulance shortly after to Ascension Via Christi Hospital. He said Ambar complained about hair in her mouth from biting Koch, and he swabbed her wrist from Koch’s bite mark. Shailer also got a voluntary search warrant to search the house and take photos. In Shailer’s police report from the night of the incident, Ambar told Shailer that Koch tried to stick glass into her neck and told him Koch had wrapped a cord around her neck. She also said she was punched and hit in the head with a bottle.
Riley County Judge Kendra Lewison is presiding over the trial, which started Tuesday with opening statements from County Attorney Barry Wilkerson and Koch’s attorney, Chris Biggs.
Both sides agreed that Koch entered Ambar’s home with the intent of stealing items, but they disagreed on the sequence of events. Biggs argued that the state is overcharging with attempted second-degree murder. He said Koch never intended to kill Ambar.
Biggs said Koch lived at 602 Fremont with his mother-in-law and his children. Biggs said Koch had developed a methamphetamine problem and would “collect” things he could quickly sell so he could get more meth.
Biggs said that night Koch wanted cigarettes from Hy-Vee. Biggs said as Koch was going to Hy-Vee, he saw Ambar’s house with no lights, so he wanted to see if he could steal anything. Biggs said Koch went to the office area.
Wilkerson said when the incident happened, Ambar’s dog growled at Ambar’s door. When Ambar went to check out what her dog was growling at, she ran into Koch coming out of her office.
From there, the attorneys laid out differing sides of the incident, which ended up with the two in Ambar’s bedroom.
Wilkerson said Koch shoved Ambar into her closet in her bedroom, began punching her and eventually wrapped a cord around her neck. He said Ambar was able to get her hands up to keep from choking, but Koch picked up a glass growler-type bottle and hit her with it.
Wilkerson said she was able to get a finger inside the ring of the bottle and started biting Koch. He said she got the glass out of Koch’s hands and then hit him in the head twice, breaking the glass. Wilkerson reported that Koch grabbed a piece of glass and attempted to put a piece of glass in Ambar’s neck.
Laying out the defense of Koch, Biggs said he didn’t wrap a cord around Ambar’s neck. Biggs said the cord was strung up above the curtain rod and it came down. He said the two got tangled in the cord while fighting, adding there were no marks on her neck.
Biggs also said Ambar was the first one to grab the glass bottle and hit Koch in the head. He said Koch was trying to get the bottle away from Ambar.
Eventually, Koch gave up, left the house and went back to his mother-in-law’s home.
Wilkerson said police found Ambar’s face covered in blood. Biggs acknowledged police found a lot of blood, but Biggs said Koch had a head wound.
Wilkerson said police canvassed the neighborhood for Koch. He said police talked to Ross Milton, a neighbor of Koch’s, who reported two computers, credit cards and a passport were stolen from his house earlier in the day. As officers finished their conversation with him, Wilkerson said they found blood marks leading to Koch’s mother-in-law’s apartment.
When police searched the apartment, they found bloody shoes, Milton’s stolen things, wet clothes in the washing machine, and a watch with blood on it. Police also collected the watch, glass and cord and sent them to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations for testing, and they came back with both people’s DNA. Wilkerson said the only way the DNA would have transferred is if Koch was in the house.
Wilkerson said police found Koch in Illinois after his brother called RCPD.
The trial continued Wednesday.