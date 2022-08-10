A Riley County police officer on Tuesday recalled seeing blood on a woman and throughout a home as he responded to an incident that led to a Manhattan man facing am attempted murder charge.

Mark Anthony Koch, about 54, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, burglary and theft. The charges stem from an Oct. 10, 2019, incident, during which Neta Ambar said she was attacked by Koch, who wrapped a cord around her neck in her home.