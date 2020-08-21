Crime victims will have another way to track the whereabouts of people who committed crimes against them under a new notification system announced Thursday by the Riley County Police Department announced.
RCPD has implemented Victim Information Notification Everyday (VINE), a service used nationwide by law enforcement agencies to provide updates and notifications to crime victims.
Police will still update victims directly, but they also will inform people of VINE throughout the investigation process.
“We are constantly looking for new ways to help victims and offer services to best fit their needs,” Melissa Mosher, RCPD victim advocate coordinator, said in a news release. “VINE services will provide an additional method for victims to have access to up to date information regarding their offender’s status.”
Officials said people can sign up for the service over the phone at 866-574-8463, online at vinelink.com, using TTY for those hard-of-hearing at 866-847-1298, or by downloading the VINELink App.
Kansas’ VINE services are being implemented in county jails across the state with the help of the Kansas Department of Labor, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the Kansas Sheriff’s Association and the Attorney General’s Office.