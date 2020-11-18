It’s been just over 20 years since the first reported “Kansas college rapist” incident and with the extended break from K-State’s in-person classes coming up, police are reminding residents to remain vigilant about their personal safety.
Police believe a man, who has not been identified and is expected to be middle aged now, has raped or attempted to rape at least 14 women near the K-State and University of Kansas campuses since October 2000. All but one of these incidents occurred during college breaks at off-campus residences.
There have been no major leads since the most recently reported incident in 2015, but police said they are still actively investigating the case and will continue to follow up on tips.
Police said that in general, criminals often target areas of high-density student housing university breaks because most people are out of town.
“We encourage all residents to be vigilant in exercising personal safety and report any suspicious activity during the upcoming break,” the Riley County Police Department said in a statement. “For those who do not travel, it is important to pay extra attention to activities surrounding your home.”
Officials advised people to be mindful of their surroundings and secure their residence if they are leaving, including keeping all entries to their home closed and locked. They also advised not letting others know whether they will be home or not.
To report a crime or suspicious activity, police asked people to either call 911 or RCPD’s non-emergency line at (785) 537-2112. They also can contact CrimeStoppers at (785) 539-7777.
Tips for residential, personal safety
• Keep doors and windows closed and locked.
• Install good quality locks on doors and windows. Sliding glass patio doors should be reinforced by wedging a stick or pole in the lower track behind the door.
• Unplug your automatic overhead garage door opener when leaving for an extended period of time.
• Install peepholes in doors.
• Keep shrubbery trimmed so doors and windows are not obscured.
• Ask reliable neighbors to watch your residence when you are away. Keep newspapers, handbills and mail picked up while you are gone.
• Keep valuables well hidden especially checkbooks and extra checks. Record and safely store serial numbers from valuable items, such as electronics and firearms.
• Keep premises well-lit at night.
• Never let strangers into your home, not even to use the phone.
• Never give information indicating when you will or will not be at home to those you don’t know or through social media.
• Never let strangers know if you live alone.
• If you are gone overnight, use automatic timers on interior lights to give the appearance that the residence is occupied.
Tips for personal safety
• Be aware of your surroundings.
• Never open doors to strangers; require ID of service or repair people.
• Plan several escape routes from your home.
• Park in well-lit areas.
• If you come home and something looks wrong or different — do not enter, go to a safe place and call police.
• Keep money in a pocket instead of a purse or wallet.
• Portray a confident and self-reliant person, walk like you have a mission.
• Do not walk or jog alone at night.
• If someone makes you feel uncomfortable or the situation just does not seem right, trust your instincts and leave.
• Avoid excessive alcohol consumption.
• If you are attacked or robbed, or you witness violence, be a good witness and contact the police immediately.
• Immediately report anyone seen watching people or acting suspicious.