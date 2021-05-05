The Riley County Police Department on Tuesday celebrated 30 years of continuous accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
Under the organization’s numerous accreditation standards, law enforcement agencies are subject to having their policies reviewed by an independent evaluator each year, with a full on-site evaluation every four years, to ensure it is meeting a certain level of professional public safety.
According to the CALEA site, these standards include requiring comprehensive written policies that clearly define authority, performance, and responsibilities; reports and analyses to make fact-based and informed management decisions; preparedness to address critical incidents; community relationship-building and maintenance; and continuous pursuit of excellence through annual reviews and other assessment measure.
“Earning and maintaining CALEA accreditation is a distinction held by very few (about 5% of U.S. law enforcement agencies),” Tim Baysinger, CALEA regional program manager, said virtually at Tuesday’s ceremony. “There are over 18,000 law enforcement agencies in the United States of America. Agencies enrolled in the Advanced Law Enforcement Accreditation program have maintained continuous compliance with 461 standards that are applicable to their agency.”
In Kansas, only 11 departments have received CALEA accreditation, including those in Andover, Derby, Ottawa, Salina, Topeka and various departments in the Kansas City area.
RCPD Director Dennis Butler said CALEA provides approval, contemporary leadership and a management model for police departments that focuses on professionalism, accountability and efficient use of resources.
“Seeking accreditation is a tremendous challenge requiring much hard work,” he said. “It can be stressful and humbling to realize how many organizational changes need to occur to maintain the best practices in law enforcement, and our police department is only eager to learn more and seek continuous approval.”
Butler said meeting national standards holds the department even more responsible not only to themselves but to the citizens they serve, which is important in building trust with the community.
“As your police director, I’m constantly evaluating my own performance and that of my staff because learning never stops and there’s always room for improvement,” Butler said. “... With support from the law board, our various governing bodies and ongoing support and encouragement from the citizens and businesses of Riley County, it is my expectation that continuing as a CALEA-certified law enforcement agency will keep RCPD on the same path that provides professional law enforcement services for another 30 years.”
The Manhattan and Ogden police departments and the sheriff’s office consolidated in 1974 to create the Riley County Police Department.