Riley County police on Sunday arrested a Manhattan man after he allegedly shot the ground during a dispute in Aggieville.Brently Steven Crider, 23, 1016 Moro St. No. 3, is confined in Riley County Jail on a $50,000 bond for aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon.RCPD spokesman Aaron Wintermote said officers on foot heard a gunshot around 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of 12th and Moro streets.Wintermote said Crider and an 18-year-old man were in a verbal altercation, during which Crider pulled out a gun and shot the ground.Police found Crider shortly after 2 a.m. in the 600 block of N 11th St. No injuries were reported. Wintermote said multiple witnesses also told police there was a single gunshot.Police said Crider was previously convicted of attempted robbery and aggravated battery in November 2021 in connection with an incident that took place on June 11, 2021, in Aggieville.Wintermote told The Mercury that around 1:30 a.m. June 11, 2021, Crider and other people punched a man while at Tubby's Sports bar and stole his shoes.