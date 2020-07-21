Construction workers have broken ground at the site of the Riley County Police Department’s new firing range.
RCPD Lt. Brad Jager said Monday at a Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board meeting that construction began last week for the new firing ranges.
Officials expect to have 25- and 50-yard ranges and a support building with classrooms completed during the first part of construction.
They said they hope to have more training buildings, covered space for vehicles and possibly a driving course in the future.
RCPD vacated its former range, which is adjacent to the new site near Tabor Valley and Zeandale roads, when its lease expired June 30.
“Everything is progressing well,” Jager said. “It should stay on schedule (and) hopefully the firing ranges will be completed mid-October.”
Until then, RCPD is without a range, so officials have put off firearms training until the new range opens.
RCPD receives $63K through CARES Act funding
The RCPD has been approved to receive about $63,000 through the CARES Act, which provides funding from the federal government to cover expenses related to the coronavirus.
Director Dennis Butler said the department has not yet determined how it will spend the money, but it must do so before the end of the year.
Butler said the department also is exploring other options for additional funding and grants.
“We are looking at a lot of supplies we would like to order and disinfecting equipment that will be used beyond the immediate need,” he said. “We are evaluating what opportunities we have.”
Butler said he was recently informed that the police department also could submit a request for CARES funding from the Riley County government, which received $15 million, but department officials have not yet fleshed out the details.
“I want to be responsible in terms of what we request,” he said. “Obviously this is a lot of money, and I don’t want to spend it for the sake of spending it. I want to identify legitimate needs before submitting a request.”
Board member and city commissioner Linda Morse said the police department should look at any opportunity for financial relief as it faced challenges while adopting a flat $22.1 million budget for 2021, which doesn’t allow for employee raises.