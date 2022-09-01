After further investigation of a July 28 robbery on Waterway Place in Manhattan, Riley County police have arrested a third person in connection with an iPhone robbery.
Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for aggravated robbery after it was reported he and two others robbed a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint.
Terriundis Toliver, 15, and Malachi Fielder, 18, both of Manhattan, were previously arrested in July and August for their roles in the incident.
Megaw, Fielder and Toliver allegedly robbed a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint for his iPhone at 1:45 p.m. July 28 in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
After the robbery, the 17-year-old boy and a 45-year-old woman followed Megaw, Toliver and Fielder in their car, and they said Megaw, Toliver and Fielder shot at them.
Wichita police arrested Fielder on Aug. 5 for two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and criminal discharge of a firearm.
Riley County police arrested Toliver for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault on July 31.
Police found Toliver because of another incident he was involved in at the Holiday Inn at the Campus in Manhattan, where someone shot a gun leaving the hotel. Police later found a vehicle in the 3100 block of Lundin Drive, where police said Toliver was a passenger. No injuries were reported in either incident.
Megaw remains confined in Riley County Jail on an $85,000 bond. Fielder is confined at Riley County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Toliver is confined at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.