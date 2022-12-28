RCPD looking into identity theft case worth $9K Lexi Garcia lgarcia@themercury.com Dec 28, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County police are looking into an identity theft worth $9,000.RCPD officers filed a report for identity theft at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 Bluemont Ave No. B in Manhattan.According to a police report, an unknown person opened an account under a 28-year-old man’s name at AT&T and accrued approximately $9,000 worth of debt.Officers ask anyone with information on this case to contact Riley County Police at 785-587-2112, or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers, at 785-539-7777. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section +45 Richest celebrities in the world Higher Price Tag Doesn't Guarantee Better Quality Joint Replacement: Study Crafting Meals for Astronauts: Healthy Dining in Outer Space Latest News US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball Man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi appears in court after being ordered to stand trial EXPLAINER: Kansas' Democratic governor imposes TikTok ban National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer RCPD looking into identity theft case worth $9K Police report for Dec. 28, 2022 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSugar Bowl announces New Year's parade plansSeaton Publications chairman, former Mercury publisher Edward Seaton dies at 79'Mellencamp' lays out triumphs, flaws of legendary rock musicianTicket to Wabash: K-State "superfan" Robert Lipson’s 10 favorite games of his legendary streakK-State hires Jason Mansfield as next volleyball head coachSen. Tom Hawk to retire Jan. 10Reddi, Allen to contend for Hawk's Senate seatFormer Rock Creek ace pitcher Toby Becker diesManhattan Fire finds code violations at Royal Towers after viral TikTok videosK-State signs 26 players during 2023 early period Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections 313 magazine Dec 16, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.